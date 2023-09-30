Global Explainable AI Market Is Projected To Reach The Value Of USD 21.07 Billion By 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to the latest report by Virtue Market Research, in 2022, the Global Explainable AI Market was valued at USD 5.42 billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD 21.07 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2023-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5%.

A robust long-term driver steering the Explainable AI Market Research Market is the growing emphasis on transparency and accountability in AI systems. As AI continues to permeate various sectors, there is an increasing need to understand and trust the decisions made by AI algorithms. Explainable AI, which provides human-readable explanations of AI outputs, addresses this need. It not only enhances the interpretability of AI models but also ensures that critical decisions made by these models can be audited and explained.

However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic introduced a period of uncertainty and challenges. The pandemic disrupted businesses and led to budget constraints in various sectors. As a result, some organizations temporarily scaled back their investments in AI-related projects, including explainable AI research. Nevertheless, the pandemic also underscored the importance of AI in areas such as healthcare, where explainable AI played a crucial role in providing interpretable insights from complex medical data. This demonstrated the enduring relevance and adaptability of explainable AI in times of crisis.

In the short term, a notable market driver is the increasing adoption of AI in customer service and support. With businesses seeking to enhance customer experiences, AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants are being deployed to provide immediate assistance to customers. Explainable AI algorithms are essential in this context, as they help in making AI-driven interactions more transparent and trustworthy. Customers expect understandable explanations when interacting with AI-powered systems, and explainable AI bridges this gap.

Simultaneously, an exciting opportunity within the industry lies in the realm of regulatory compliance. As governments and regulatory bodies recognize the significance of AI ethics and accountability, there is a growing need for explainable AI solutions that adhere to evolving regulations. Market research firms specializing in explainable AI are well-positioned to provide services that assist businesses in complying with these regulations, ensuring that AI systems are transparent, fair, and auditable.

One conspicuous trend observed in the Explainable AI Market Research Market is the development of explainability tools that cater to specific industries. These industry-specific tools are tailored to the unique requirements and challenges of sectors such as healthcare, finance, and legal. By customizing explainability solutions, companies can provide domain-specific insights and explanations that align with the intricacies of each industry. This trend reflects the industry's recognition that one-size-fits-all approaches may not be suitable for addressing the diverse demands of different sectors.

Market Segmentation:

By Component: Solutions and Services

Among these, the largest segment is Solutions. XAI solutions encompass a range of tools and software that enable organizations to make their AI models and decisions transparent and understandable. These solutions empower businesses to unlock the black box of AI, ensuring that insights and predictions are clear and interpretable.

However, when it comes to the fastest-growing component during the forecast period, the spotlight shifts to Services. XAI services include consulting, training, and support that assist organizations in implementing explainable AI solutions effectively. As more businesses embrace AI and XAI, there is a growing demand for expert guidance and assistance, which fuels the rapid growth of XAI services.

By Deployment: Cloud-Based and On-Premises

The largest segment in this dimension is On-Premises. On-premises deployment involves organizations hosting their XAI solutions and data on their own servers and infrastructure. This approach provides a high level of control and security, making it the preferred choice for industries with strict data regulations and security concerns.

On the flip side, the fastest-growing deployment method during the forecast period is Cloud-Based. Cloud-based deployment offers scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, making XAI solutions available anytime, anywhere. With the rising trend of remote work and the need for agile AI implementations, cloud-based XAI solutions are in high demand, driving their rapid growth.

By Application: Drug Discovery & Diagnostics, Fraud & Anomaly Detection, Identity & Access Management, Predictive Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, and Others

Among these, the largest segment is Fraud & Anomaly Detection. In today's digital landscape, fraud detection and anomaly detection are critical for businesses to safeguard against financial losses and security breaches. XAI plays a pivotal role in enhancing the transparency and accuracy of these detection systems.

Meanwhile, the fastest-growing application during the forecast period is Identity & Access Management. As concerns over data privacy and security heighten, the need for robust identity and access management solutions becomes paramount. XAI helps in creating transparent and secure authentication and authorization systems, thereby driving the rapid growth of this application area.

By Industry Vertical: Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Public Sector & Utilities, Retail & E-commerce, and Others

The largest segment among these is IT & Telecommunications. The IT and telecommunications industry leverages XAI to enhance network security, optimize operations, and improve customer experiences through personalized recommendations and predictive maintenance.

Conversely, the fastest-growing industry vertical during the forecast period is BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance). In the BFSI sector, XAI is becoming indispensable for risk assessment, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance. As financial institutions increasingly recognize the value of transparent AI models, BFSI drives the rapid growth of XAI adoption.

Regional Analysis:

The largest segment in this dimension is Asia-Pacific (APAC). APAC's burgeoning tech landscape, coupled with the adoption of AI in diverse industries, drives the demand for XAI solutions and services in the region.

However, the fastest-growing region during the forecast period is North America. North America's mature AI ecosystem, coupled with a focus on AI ethics and transparency, propels the rapid growth of XAI adoption. As businesses in the region prioritize understandable and accountable AI systems, North America emerges as the fastest-growing hub for XAI solutions.

Latest Industry Developments :



Development of Industry-Specific Solutions: A prominent trend in the market is the development of industry-specific Explainable AI solutions. Companies are tailoring their XAI offerings to cater to the unique needs and challenges of various sectors, such as healthcare, finance, and retail. These industry-specific solutions provide organizations with highly relevant and interpretable AI models. Recent advancements in XAI techniques have made it increasingly feasible to create domain-specific models, allowing companies to gain a competitive edge by offering specialized solutions that address industry-specific challenges.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Another significant trend is the formation of partnerships and collaborations between Explainable AI providers and other technology firms. These alliances are aimed at integrating XAI capabilities into existing technology stacks and platforms. For instance, XAI solutions are being integrated into popular cloud computing platforms, making it easier for businesses to deploy and manage transparent AI models. Recent developments have seen major technology players teaming up with XAI specialists to create seamless integrations, thus expanding the reach and accessibility of XAI technologies. Focus on Ethical AI: Ethical considerations are increasingly shaping the strategies of companies in the Explainable AI Market. Recent developments have highlighted the importance of ethical AI practices, particularly in sensitive areas like healthcare and finance. Companies are emphasizing ethical AI principles, ensuring that their XAI solutions adhere to fairness, transparency, and accountability standards. This trend aligns with growing regulatory scrutiny and public awareness surrounding AI ethics. By prioritizing ethical AI, companies aim to build trust with clients and stakeholders, ultimately enhancing their market share by being seen as responsible and trustworthy providers of XAI solutions.

