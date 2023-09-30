Conference Explores Challenges In Access To Online Information For Marginalized Communities

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Islamabad, Pakistan : UNESCO, in collaboration with the Peace and Justice Network and the Pakistan Information Commission, organized a conference aimed at bolstering access to online information. This initiative comes in response to the pressing challenges faced in the digital realm.

The conference, which coincided with World Access to Information Day, took place in Islamabad and was conducted in partnership with the Embassy of the Netherlands and UNESCO. Distinguished representatives from civil society and various institutions gathered to share their insights on the vital topic of online information accessibility and its current status.

Under the banner of this year's global theme,“Online Mechanisms for Access to Information,” the conference placed a special emphasis on addressing the obstacles confronted by marginalized communities.

Speakers at the event underscored the critical importance of ensuring equal access to information for vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities, transgender individuals, and religious minorities. They also stressed the need to educate these marginalized segments of society about the availability of online information resources.

At the heart of the discussions was the United Nations' mission of“Leaving No One Behind,” which seeks to create a virtual space where every segment of society can assert its rights and participate actively.

For disadvantaged communities, which often experience social stigma, these online platforms can serve as tools for social and economic empowerment, helping to elevate their status and standing in society.

Senator Farhatullah Babar emphasized the imperative of enhancing access to information from governmental institutions as a means of strengthening democratic values within the country. Chief Information Commissioner Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui highlighted the pivotal role of the Information Commission in fostering a culture of accountability and transparency.

Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands, H.E. Haju Provo Klot, also stressed the significance of this topic, highlighting its potential to establish strong connections between institutions and marginalized segments of society. Caretaker Human Rights Minister Khalil George echoed these sentiments and underscored the importance of safeguarding the fundamental rights of marginalized groups.

