Key Housing Proudly Announces Featured Listing For Sonoma County Corporate Housing For October 2023

Key Housing has unveiled its October 2023 designee for Sonoma County corporate housing. Feature listing for October is announced as the 'Canyon Oaks' complex.

- Bob LeeSANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Key Housing, a top corporate housing service serving both Northern and Southern California at , is proud to announce its featured listing for Sonoma County for October 2023 to be the "Canyon Oaks" complex at 4627 Thomas Lake Harris Dr, Santa Rosa , CA 95403, USA. The featured listing combines business and pleasure in trendy Sonoma County, combining the best of California living with numerous business opportunities."The California lifestyle of fine dining, incredible vineyards, and breathtaking views is alive and well for corporate travelers to Sonoma County looking for corporate housing," says company spokesperson Bob Lee. "We're excited to announce our featured October listing as 'Canyon Oaks' located in the heart of Santa Rosa."Nestled in the picturesque hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA, Canyon Oaks ( ) is a premier luxury apartment community offering one to three-bedroom homes. Residents relish in breathtaking canyon views and upscale amenities including a resort-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a modern clubhouse equipped for gatherings. Each apartment boasts 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel kitchen appliances, spacious walk-in closets, and a private garage. The community's strategic location ensures easy access to Hwy 101, local golf courses, tennis facilities, hiking trails, and the scenic Thomas Harris Lake adjoining Nagasawa Park. Furthermore, the eco-conscious will appreciate electric car charging stations, while pet lovers will be pleased with the community's pet-friendly approach. Those looking to learn more about Sonoma County corporate housing opportunities can visit .In the illustrious Sonoma County Region, renowned as California's largest producer of wine grapes, one finds an intricate blend of prime agricultural landscapes and vibrant urban centers like Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Petaluma, and Rohnert Park. Viticulture and tourism, the region's economic bedrocks, coexist with major employers like Kaiser Permanente, Agilent Technologies, and Medtronic Cardiovascular. This coveted area offers a range of luxurious short-term rental properties, catering to both corporate travelers and professionals.FINDING HARD-TO-FIND CORPORATE HOUSING IN SONOMA COUNTYAs is often true throughout California, finding corporate housing is not easy. The housing market remains "in crisis" throughout the state, with high prices and difficult-to-find availability. For this reason, having experts who really understand the market is a critical way to identify and book hard-to-find corporate housing. After browsing the website, serious persons are encouraged to reach out to the experts at Key Housing, who know the market inside and out and can help secure the hardest of hard things to find in California: short term corporate housing.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!Key Housing(800) 989-0410

