Bybit And Max Verstappen Extend Grand Prix Triumph With Unforgettable Fan Celebration In Japan

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 29 September 2023 - Bybit , the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is thrilled to have invited fans to an unforgettable experience at the 2023 Formula One Japanese Grand Prix, following Max Verstappen's podium win, and ORBR winning the Constructors' World Championship for the sixth time in the team's history.







As industries that celebrate innovation, speed and the relentless pursuit of victory against fierce competition, Formula 1 and crypto trading share a kindred spirit of pushing boundaries and challenging convention.

Through this collaboration, selected fans enjoyed top-tier viewing packages including prime VIP seats at Suzuka Circuit. An exclusive pre-race reception also invited attendees to immerse themselves in the elite racing culture and mingle directly with Oracle Red Bull Racing's star driver, Max Verstappen.

'We're thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing to empower fans worldwide with this incredible opportunity,' said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. 'Through collaborations like this, we aim to enrich communities by granting unique access to these leading worlds of motorsports and crypto. Bybit is proud to join forces with a champion team to inspire and engage the next generation.'

Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

