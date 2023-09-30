Azerbaijan Allocates $1 Million To UN Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has allocated $1 million to the UN Human Settlements
Program (UN-HABITAT), Azernews reports.
In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.
