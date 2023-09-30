Enemy Fires 10 Artillery Shells At Novovorontsovka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled the village of Novovorontsovka in Kherson region, damaging houses, a shop, a pharmacy and a cafe.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Novovorontsovka came under another shelling. A shop, a cafe, and a pharmacy were damaged by fire. Private estates were also affected. Ammunition hit gardens and farm buildings," the report says.

In total, the enemy fired 10 artillery shells at the village.

People have not been injured in the shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, the Russian army launched 96 shelling attacks on Kherson region, injuring three civilians.

Photo: Kherson RMA