IAEA Adopts Resolution Initiated By Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 30. A resolution
“On restoring the sovereign equality of member states in the IAEA”
initiated by Kazakhstan was adopted by an overwhelming majority of
votes at the 67th session of the IAEA General Conference held in
Vienna, Trend reports.
The resolution aims to address the issue of equal representation
of member states in the Agency's governing bodies (regional groups,
main policy-making bodies), as well as in the Agency's related
consultative processes.
The resolution also calls on IAEA member states to promptly
ratify the amendment to Article 6 of the Agency's Statute, which
provides for an expansion of the membership of the Board of
Governors and the adoption of a list of members by geographical
area. Kazakhstan ratified this amendment in 2019.
The resolution initiated by Kazakhstan creates the basis for
ensuring more equitable and democratic approaches to the
participation of member states in the activities of the IAEA.
As part of Kazakhstan's efforts to restore sovereign equality in
the Agency, for the first time in the history of the IAEA,
Kazakhstan codified a list of 17 countries that are not members of
regional groups. This list was enshrined in an official document of
the Agency on August 10, 2023 and included in the General
Conference resolution as the basis for building further work within
the framework of the created“Group of Friends of Arealess Member
States” chaired by Slovenia.
The Kazakhstan resolution was co-authored by 56 countries
representing all geographical zones of the IAEA.
The main co-authors of the Kazakhstan resolution were the
following countries: all EU countries, the US, the UK, China,
Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay,
Singapore, Japan, Nepal, Türkiye, etc.
