Azerbaijan Reveals Timing For Construction Of First Residential Complex In Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Construction of
the first residential complex in Shusha city will be completed by
the end of this year, Special Representative of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov
said at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, Trend reports.
“After this, in the shortest possible time, we'll first ensure
the return of about 400 families to Shusha, and next year the
construction of another residential complex of 17 buildings will
start. We'll try to complete the process as soon as possible,”
Karimov noted.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced
persons (IDPs) to their native lands.
Within the framework of the program, more than 2,000 former IDPs
have been resettled in restored or newly created settlements in the
liberated Zangilan, Lachin, Fuzuli, and Tartar districts.
MENAFN30092023000187011040ID1107168937
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.