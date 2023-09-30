MAGNA-TILES® Downhill Duo Set Wins Preschool Toy Of The Year At 2023 Toy Of The Year Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Toy Innovator Applauded for Creating Meaningful Play Experiences



NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand1, MAGNA-TILES ® , rolls into victory, winning Preschool Toy of the Year for their Downhill Duo magnetic building set at the Toy Foundation's 2023 Toy of the Year Awards.

MAGNA-TILES® Downhill Duo magnetic building set wins Preschool Toy of the Year at the 2023 Toy of the Year Awards. The leading toy innovator was applauded for creating Meaningful Play experiences and delivering the hottest holiday toy for the preschool set.

Continue Reading

The winners of the 2023

Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards were unveiled by The Toy Foundation at the Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards on Friday, September 29th at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The product category winners were determined by votes from Toy Association members, toy retailers, media and consumers. The awards celebration kicked off Toy Fair week, taking place from Saturday, September 30 through October 3, 2023, in which MAGNA-TILES will showcase their award-winning portfolio of magnetic construction toys.

"We are honored to accept this prestigious award - the highest honor in toys," said Michael Valenta, President at MAGNA-TILES. "The amazing team at MAGNA-TILES strives to push the magnetic construction category forward and redefine Meaningful Play experiences for kids of all ages, starting with our preschoolers, and this award really validates that mission."

MAGNA-TILES®

Downhill Duo 40-Piece Set

puts kids in the driver's seat! This set includes the first-ever, fully-magnetic Figures, Dashers, Ramps and Roads. With multiple building options, young racers can build a large mega-ramp, set up a side-by-side downhill duo race or create rolling hills to cruise along. The new magnetic Figures add a fresh level of imaginative play and include magnets in the arms, feet and head to interact with existing MAGNA-TILES pieces. Finally, the patented, kid-powered Dashers are specially designed to ride along the Ramps and Roads for frustration-free play. Wheels ride on the outside of tiles with built-in speed regulation. All pieces are compatible with all other MAGNA-TILES sets, including fan-favorites like the Builder 32-Piece set and Metropolis 110-Piece set. MAGNA-TILES Downhill Duo is perfect for little builders ages three and up, and is sure to top wish lists this holiday season.

Starting September 30th, media and influencers are invited to visit MAGNA-TILES at the 2023 Toy Fair, Booth #6445 to experience the Downhill Duo Preschool Toy of the Year winner first-hand.

MAGNA-TILES sets can be found in thousands of national and independent

retail stores across the world and at MAGNA-TILES.com. Visit magnatiles

and follow @magnatiles today for more information.

About MAGNA-TILES

MAGNA-TILES® is the original magnetic construction brand, born in the classroom in 1997. Invented by an educator, for educators, from these humble beginnings, MAGNA-TILES has grown to become

America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets brand (Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2022/USD) and an essential tool for every child's growing mind.



Through word of mouth and hands-on experience, MAGNA-TILES sets steadily found their way into neighborhood toy stores, at the urging of families who were seeking ways to bring education, enrichment and Meaningful Play to their home.

Today, while MAGNA-TILES sets are now a staple in millions of homes and classrooms across 70+ countries, our work is never complete... because the MAGNA-TILES brand is fueled by a child's endless imagination. Visit magnatiles

and follow @magnatiles for more information.

1Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2022/USD

SOURCE MAGNA-TILES®