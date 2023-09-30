Jordan Should Benefit From 'Missed' Economic Opportunities With Türkiye-ACC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 30 (Petra) - Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), Khalil Haj Tawfiq, said Jordan lost economic opportunities in terms of exporting goods, services, and agricultural products to Türkiye, or through its territories to the Balkan countries.During his meeting at the ACC's headquarters with Jordanian Ambassador-designate to Türkiye, Hazem Khatib, Haj Tawfiq stressed necessity of accelerating establishment of a comprehensive Jordanian exhibition in Istanbul to promote Jordanian products, which would help open trade and investment partnerships with the Turkish side and diversify base of exported goods.According to an ACC statement on Saturday, Haj Tawfiq expressed the chamber's appreciation for Jordanian diplomatic missions' role globally and their "remarkable" interest in providing all facilitations to Jordanian trade chambers delegations to ensure their success.Haj Tawfiq noted ACC will work to activate memoranda of understanding with Turkish trade chambers, especially Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, which is considered one of the largest trade chambers globally that would reflect on developing the two countries' trade and investment relations, and increase Turkish investments in the Kingdom.Additionally, he said Jordanian embassy in Ankara can put joint economic relations back on the right track, as Jordanian commercial and service sector is fully convinced that the Kingdom has an economic interest with Türkiye.Haj Tawfiq also stressed necessity of the embassy's cooperation and Jordan's commerce chambers to network business communities, build partnerships and exchange expertise.On future steps, he affirmed necessity of reformulating a new free trade agreement with Türkiye, within new frameworks and conditions, and involving the private sector when drafting it to preserve common interests, achieve mutual justice and increase Jordanian exports to the Turkish market.Hajj Tawfiq stressed that the previous Jordanian-Turkish free trade agreement benefited the Kingdom, as it contributed to significantly increasing exports, which begun to decline in recent years.Volume of joint trade exchange amounted to approximately $1 billion during 2022, of which $909 million were Jordanian imports from the Turkish market, according to official data.