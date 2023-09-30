US Sanctions Depriving Iran Of Its Regional, International Potential - Ex-Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The sanctions
imposed by the US against Iran have deprived Iran of regional and
international economic potential, said Mohammad Ali Sobhani, who
was the ambassador of Iran in 3 countries (Lebanon, Jordan and
Qatar), Trend reports.
"Even Qatar and Burkina Faso, which are geographically small
countries, can use any economic potential at the world level.
However, due to the sanctions, Iran cannot use any of its potential
appropriately," he added.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany). However, on May 8, 2018, the US
announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of
Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the
UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against
Iran as of November 2018.
The sanctions affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700
banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in
the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.
Ex-ambassador also said that Iran should try to establish some
sort of dialogues with the world in order to solve its economic
problems. This dialogue may be within the framework of JCPOA or
through other paths. If these dialogues are not established, no
hoping for an improvement in Iran's economic situation.
According to Sobhani, Iran's interests will be secured and its
problems solved by holding talks with the US .
“Iran wants not only itself, but all parties to return to the
Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action at the same time. If this plan
is reactivated, Iran expects sanctions against the country to be
lifted,” he noted.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian
parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of
additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the
nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA
decreased by 20–30 percent.
Iran discloses various programs related to its nuclear industry
to reflect that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
However, according to the information obtained by the International
Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the amount of highly
enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and
currently, the country's enriched uranium reserves are 4,745
kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed
for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Iran is currently looking for various ways to resume discussions
with the other parties regarding its nuclear program and eventually
restore the JCPOA.
The country is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of
sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, the removal of
its funds frozen abroad, and the abolition of the restriction on
the export of crude oil. In return, the US and Western countries
want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear
program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium
enrichment.
