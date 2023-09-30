Azerbaijan Prepares Shusha City's Management Plan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Shusha city
management plan has been developed very effectively, Special
Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
the Shusha district Aydin Karimov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan
National Urban Forum, Trend reports.
He noted that it's planned to commission boutique hotels in
Shusha, one of which will be commissioned at the end of this
year.
The opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum,
themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development
and fighting inequalities" organized by the State Committee on
Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan in collaboration with
the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), was held on
September 29 in Zangilan as part of the Azerbaijan Urban Week.
MENAFN30092023000187011040ID1107168891
