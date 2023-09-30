Military Institute Orchestra Takes Part In International Festival Held In Bursa

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The military orchestra of the Military Institute named after
Heydar Aliyev is on a visit to the fraternal country to participate
in the International Orchestra Festival in Bursa, Türkiye, Azernews reports with reference to Azerbaijan's
Defence Ministry.
At the festival, held with the participation of military bands
from various countries, Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation
of 35 people led by the Chief of the Military Band of the Military
Institute Lieutenant Colonel Fariz Mammadzade.
The international festival will last until October 1.
