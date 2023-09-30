Military Institute Orchestra Takes Part In International Festival Held In Bursa


(MENAFN- AzerNews) The military orchestra of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev is on a visit to the fraternal country to participate in the International Orchestra Festival in Bursa, Türkiye, Azernews reports with reference to Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

At the festival, held with the participation of military bands from various countries, Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation of 35 people led by the Chief of the Military Band of the Military Institute Lieutenant Colonel Fariz Mammadzade.

The international festival will last until October 1.

