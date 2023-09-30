Azerbaijani President Receives President Of International Astronautical Federation


9/30/2023 5:18:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the International Astronautical Federation Clay Mowry, Azernews reports.

MENAFN30092023000195011045ID1107168879

