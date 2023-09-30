AMX Sponsors Team Redline To Elevate Global Sim Racing League, Poised For Market Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key Highlights:



Strategic sponsorship of Team Redline by FIA-accredited AMX aims to reshape the sim racing landscape.

Sim racing market experiencing significant growth, with AMX poised to capture market share.

AMX Global League's third season starts in September, featuring a diverse race format and increased prize pool.

Three years of specialized technology and platform development behind AMX.

In-house broadcast studio at AMX, offering multi-language support for a global audience.

Global reach: Top sim racers worldwide are invited to participate via amxrace.com.

Inclusive competition: From world-class drivers in the top category to entry-level series for racers of all skill levels. AMX aims to be a significant player in the large total addressable market for sim racing, offering a platform for sponsors, hardware suppliers, automotive OEMs, racing teams, and circuits.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMX, an FIA-accredited leader in sim racing, is pleased to announce the strategic sponsorship of Team Redline , a highly esteemed name in the virtual motorsport world. This collaboration is set to enhance the AMX Global League, extending its appeal and competitiveness globally.

"Three years of specialized technology and platform development have positioned us for this strategic sponsorship. We're excited to join forces with Team Redline to elevate the sim racing experience," said TJ Han, Operations Director at AMX.

Positioned for Market Growth

According to industry reports, the sim racing market is experiencing substantial growth, both in terms of participants and viewership. AMX is strategically poised to capitalize on this trend, offering significant value to stakeholders including sponsors, hardware suppliers, automotive OEMs, racing teams, and circuits.

Third Season of AMX Global League: A Platform for All Skill Levels

Launching this September on the iRacing platform, the third season offers:



33 Unique Tracks : Catering to a range of driving skills and preferences. 25 Versatile Cars : A diverse lineup accommodating all-from seasoned professionals to newcomers.

World-class drivers from both sim racing and real-world racing will compete in our top category, while our entry-level series are open to racers of all levels. All are welcome to join via amxrace.

Cutting-Edge Broadcasts with Multi-Language Support

Benefiting from our in-house broadcast studio, this season will feature enhanced production quality, enriched commentary, and multi-language broadcasts to engage a global audience. For more updates and race highlights, visit our

YouTube channel .

About AMX

AMX is an FIA-accredited organization with three years of specialized development in its championship technology and platform. Our goal is to create a diverse and inclusive racing environment for all.

About Team Redline

Founded over 20 years ago, Team Redline is a professional Simulator Racing Team competing at the highest level of sim-racing esports. Over the years, Team Redline has established itself as a leading force in the competitive esports racing scene, winning numerous accolades in their respective categories and solidifying their reputation as the most successful simulator racing team of all time. Team Redline boasts a roster of talented and experienced sim racers from all over the world, having a mix of real and virtual racing drivers, from two-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen to sim legend Kevin Siggy.

Simulator racing is widely considered among the motorsport community as the purest form of motor racing, allowing passionate racers to come together and compete on the world stage at a fraction of the cost with equal opportunity. Sim racing is continuing to grow as it bridges the gap between real racing and esports.

"Team Redline is proud to bring on AMX as their newest partner, we see potential in their vision of sim racing, and are excited to have them onboard as a partner for the remaining of this season and the next. AMX are bringing the professionalism of real world racing to sim racing, and it is a project we are excited to be involved in." – Atze Kerkhof, Director of Team Redline

