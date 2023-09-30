Kuwait Affirms Efforts To Achieve Development For All Society's Categories

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait affirmed exerting more efforts to achieve development in different fields for all categories of society.

The remarks were made by the third secretary of Kuwait's permanent delegation to the UN Wafiqa Al-Mulla, during her speech at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, in front of the UN's Third Committee of Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues on Saturday.

Al-Mulla called for international cooperation to achieve the UN's sustainable development goals 2030. She also called for further efforts to help communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, she noted that Kuwait has a priority of easing the lives of the elderly, by providing social insurance services and healthcare for retired people. Kuwait also issued law number 18/2016, which includes providing shelter for the elderly and provide them with the priority to finish their governmental documents first.

Kuwait is committed to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and is working on enabling them to engage in society, as part of the Kuwait vision 2035 and the UN sustainable development goals, she said.

As for the report of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the implementation of the objectives of the International Year of the Family and its follow-up processes, Al-Mulla affirmed that Kuwait's constitution ensures the protection of family structure as a main factor in building good society.

In 2011, Kuwait issued a general aid law for families in need, especially families of divorced women, widows, prisoners and housewives, she noted. (end)

