Euro Area Annual Inflation Down To 4.3%

BRUSSELS, 30th September, 2023 (WAM) – Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 4.3% in September 2023, down from 5.2% in August, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in September (8.8%, compared with 9.7% in August), followed by services (4.7%, compared with 5.5% in August), non-energy industrial goods (4.2%, compared with 4.7% in August) and energy (-4.7%, compared with -3.3% in August).