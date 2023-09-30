ADIPEC 2023 Signs Media Partnership Agreement With Emirates News Agency

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2023 (WAM) -- ADIPEC 2023 has signed a media partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) for media coverage of the world's largest energy conference and exhibition.

Taking place under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADIPEC 2023 is hosted by ADNOC, in Abu Dhabi from 2nd to 5th October 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

As ADIPEC's Strategic Media Partner, WAM will tap into its global audience to expand ADIPEC's reach, helping the event reinforce its message under this year's theme, 'Decarbonising. Faster. Together.' WAM will promote ADIPEC 2023 before, during, and after the event through its many media channels as well as through its dedicated onsite studio during the four days of the event.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Tayba Al Hashemi, Chair of ADIPEC 2023 and CEO of ADNOC Offshore, and Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC 2023.

Al Rayssi said,“In line with the directives of the wise leadership, the Emirates News Agency is keen, through its media sponsorship of the ADIPEC 2023, to convey a reliable and strong media message to the world in various languages ​​that supports the UAE's efforts in bringing together the ideas, aspirations, technology and investments necessary to enhance collective action to accelerate a realistic and responsible transition and eliminate carbon and emissions reduction."

WAM Director General added that ADIPEC 2023, which will be held this year under the slogan“Decarbonising. Faster. Together,” is in line with WAM's efforts in highlighting the significance of accelerating the pace of reducing carbon emissions and the transition in the energy sector, in conjunction with the UAE's hosting of COP28 by the end of this year."

Al Rayssi said that ADIPEC 2023 builds on a nearly 40-year legacy of innovation and development to provide an effective platform and driving force for comprehensive transformation efforts. He noted that the event brings together diverse viewpoints, opinions, and trends to motivate everyone to find reliable and innovative solutions to reach a low-carbon energy and sustainable future.

ADIPEC 2023 is expected to be the biggest edition yet, with more than 160,000 attendees expected to attend the event over four days. The ADIPEC Conferences programme – comprising 10 strategic and technical conferences and more than 350 sessions, will bring together more than 1,600 speakers including 40-plus global ministers and 120 CEOs from across the energy ecosystem.

At a critical time for the industry, where climate challenges and rising energy demand are necessitating urgent, collective action and tangible solutions, ADIPEC is an opportunity for diverse stakeholders unite towards a common cause – to accelerate decarbonisation and advance the energy transition for a cleaner, more secure and sustainable energy future.

Tayba Al Hashemi said:“As Abu Dhabi prepares to host the world of energy for ADIPEC 2023, the opportunities to connect with diverse global audiences are vast and the partnership with WAM will help boost the event reach as well as generate insightful content for channels, and further strengthen Abu Dhabi's position at the heart of the global dialogue on the future of energy. As a respected pillar of the UAE's media, WAM plays a crucial role in bringing important news and engaging ADIPEC stories to its extensive audience.”

Christopher Hudson said:“We are organising our boldest and richest edition of ADIPEC ever, drawn by our focus on advancing the world's decarbonisation goals. As our Strategic Media Partner, the Emirates News Agency will help ADIPEC in its mission to share the ideas and innovations needed to fast-track the global energy transition.”

Among its many new offerings this year, ADIPEC will include two new strategic conferences. In response to the growing role of hydrogen in global net zero plans, the ADIPEC Hydrogen Strategic Conference has been designed to discuss the role of hydrogen in global economies, the latest technological breakthroughs, near-term and long-term strategies, and the actions required to scale the hydrogen economies of the future.

Meanwhile, the Decarbonisation Strategic Conference will feature strategic sessions with a focus on addressing the need for innovative policies, new investment, technological advancement, new energy sources, and decarbonisation of heavy industries.

More than 2,220 companies from across the energy ecosystem will be featured in ADIPEC's exhibition programme, showcasing their ideas, innovations and solutions that are shaping the future of energy.

