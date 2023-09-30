(MENAFN- KNN India) Handloom Bazaar Underway In Vijayawada Till Oct 2

Vijayawada, Sept 30 (KNN)

The

Crafts Council of AP's (CCAP) Handloom Bazar was inaugurated by

Commissioner for Printing, Stationary and Store Purchases AR Anuradha on Friday.

The Handloom Bazar that was inaugurated at PVP Square mall will run till October 2.







Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the CCAP Chairperson S Ranjana said that the CCAP stands for sustainability, innovation, promotion, welfare, awareness and many more in the field of crafts and weaves.

“This legacy has been with us for a thousand years and more, and with modernisation there is tough time for this industry. We need to know the value of these products not only in terms of money but the cultural value and make it everyone's responsibility to take care of it,” he said.

As per reports, 21 stalls are being set up

at the Bazaar.

CCAP has been conducting handloom bazaar for the past 6 years. This has been possible due to the free availability of the space that PVP has provided.



The weaves range from dresses, bed sheets, towels, khadi material, sarees, dress materials and a few crafts like wooden cutlery and products made with handlooms.



The participants are from Venkatagri, Kothuru, Ikkat, Morri, Angara, Pondur Khadi, Pulugurtha, Kalamkari, Chirala, Challapalli, Pulavaram, Bandarulanka, Mangalagiri, Aadivarapeta, Proddatur, Ghantasala, Udayagiri, Tula, Shaja Allika, and Ushas Ethos.

(KNN Bureau)