Qatar, Libya Sign Mou In Civil Aviation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tripoli: General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) held on Thursday bilateral talks with Libyan Civil Aviation Authority.

Acting President of GCAA Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri chaired the Qatari side in the discussions, while Head of Libyan Civil Aviation Authority Dr. Mohammed Mohammed Shlebek presided over the Libyan side.

Following the talks, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of civil aviation. The MoU is part of joint efforts by both parties to deepen bilateral relations and put frameworks that contribute to developing ways of cooperation in the civil aviation sector, enhancing ways of cooperation in the field of security and safety, and exchanging experiences.

Both sides also discussed many issues of common interest in the field of air transport.