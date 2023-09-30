How A Swiss Photographer Spent Four Years Battling Legal Charges In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Hongkong: Juristischer Alptraum endet für Schweizer Fotografen bitter



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Français (fr) Quatre ans de calvaire judiciaire pour un photographe suisse à Hong Kong (original)

Progin, a freelance photographer, was twice tried by Hong Kong courts for“aiding and abetting public disorder”. Both trials ended in an acquittal. Now the 78-year-old retired businessman, who has lived in the former British colony for 46 years, has been denied reimbursement of his legal costs.

Press freedom campaigners point to a“Kafkaesque situationExternal link” and have approached the authorities on the matter (see box below). Progin has said he is resigned to paying the HK$500,000 (CHF57,800) he is being billed, just to put an end to four years of legal pursuits.

'In the wrong place at the wrong time'

It all began on October 4, 2019. Hong Kong witnessed one of several mass demonstrations against a reform bill which protesters said would allow the Chinese government to gain a stranglehold on the city. As at every demonstration, Progin was there taking photos. But just then the situation got out of hand.





The young Chinese bank employee moments before he was attacked. The perpetrator was never found - despite seamless video surveillance. The 78-year-old Swiss photographer Marc Progin was charged as the culprit.



Marc Progin



Marc Progin



Marc Progin































An altercation erupted between a banker from mainland China and the crowd, resulting in the Chinese citizen being assaulted. The photographer got pictures of the incident, but he in turn was being filmed by the world's TV cameras.

“I was in the right place at the right time to get just the right photo,” recalls Progin,“but as it turned out, I was also in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

A video of the incident put online by news agency Bloomberg:

External Content

The next day, the assault on the banker made news headlines. Pictures of the incident circulating online were seen by tens of millions of people in China. Very soon, Progin was being singled out by pro-Beijing elements who started a campaign of online harrassment against him, accusing him of being involved in the beating.

The Swiss native only became aware of the seriousness of the situation when police came to his home just before Christmas 2019. He was arrested, then released on bail. Finally, in April 2020 he was charged with“aiding and abetting public disorder”, a criminal charge carrying a sentence of up to a year in prison. The person who actually assaulted the Chinese banker has never been found.

The retired businessman was first tried in autumn 2020.“I played the card of journalistic freedom, and it basically worked,” says Progin, who was acquitted on grounds of insufficient evidence. However, the public prosecutor appealed the decision.

In late April 2022, Progin was acquitted again. The Hong Kong Justice Department was instructed to pay his legal costs. The photographer thought this was the end of the matter, but it wasn't. There was another appeal, this time against the reimbursement of his legal fees.

'The judge wanted me in jail'

A decision was handed down in August that year. The judge of the appeal court – appointed by the Hong Kong executive – struckExternal link out the order to pay Progin's costs, arguing that“evidence had been poorly analysed” and that“the actions [of the photographer] were incriminating.”