Gujarat Govt Launches Relief Scheme For Flood-Hit MSMEs In 3 Districts

Vadodara, Sept 30 (KNN) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday announced a relief scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises and units of service sector impacted by floods.



The scheme will cover villages of Vadodara, Bharuch and Narmada districts which were ravaged by flood in Narmada and Orsang rivers.







An official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that the scheme will be applicable to 40 villages and two cities of Bharuch, 31 villages of Vadodara and 32 villages of Narmada. It added that for damage to the lorries, assistance of Rs 5,000 will be provided.

For units in small permanent cabins within the size of 40 sq m, the assistance will be Rs 20,000 and for cabins beyond 40 sq m, the owners will be eligible to get assistance of Rs 40,000.

Small and medium units with pucca shops, having monthly turnover of up to Rs 5 lakh (as per GST return), will be getting Rs 85,000.

Big shops having monthly turnover beyond Rs 5 lakh will be eligible for getting assistance on interest on loan up to Rs 20 lakh.

Such units will be getting assistance on interest at the rate of 7 per cent for three years up to the maximum limit of Rs 5 lakh.

For providing this assistance, the state government will carry out a survey. The affected will have to submit applications to concerned mamlatdar or chief officer of the municipality.

A committee headed by the concerned Prant officer will decide on granting the assistance.

