Bisleri Launches Limited Edition Bottles Featuring Thalapathy Vijay In 'Leo'

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Bisleri, India's leading packaged drinking water, has partnered with the highly anticipated action-thriller film - Leo, starring the industry heartthrob Thalapathy Vijay. The partnership will see Bisleri limited-edition packs featuring the iconic 'Leo' coin. These limited-edition packs will be made available in 500ml, 1 ltr and 2ltr SKUs, catering to the discerning tastes of consumers across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.





Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd .,

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Leo, our eleventh limited-edition pack in the span of a year that connects with our consumers. These movies are a celebration of our rich cultural heritage that plays a big part in our consumers everyday life.”







Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio,

"We are thrilled to partner with Bisleri, a brand whose values seamlessly align with our movie's narrative. The collaboration injects a fresh and innovative dimension into our film's promotional efforts, igniting excitement among fervent movie lovers."





The limited-edition packs will be accessible across 40,000 retail outlets, encompassing both traditional and modern trade stores in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Additionally, the special packs will be conveniently available on the Bisleri @Doorstep App for the utmost convenience of our valued customers.







About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.





Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform – Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.





The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.



For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit .