Innovation In High-End Models: GWM TANK Series Marches Forward

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Beijing, China – On September 25th, GWM proudly unveiled its latest addition to the urban off-road SUV segment: the GWM TANK 400 Hi4-T.







As the third model in the illustrious GWM TANK family, it continues to carry forward the brand's rich heritage, seamlessly connecting urban and off-road driving with the“Off Road, On Demand” concept. Its rugged exterior exudes strength, while its plush interior and cutting-edge technology reveal its more refined side.

A journey of GWM TANK to global recognition continues with the recent introduction of the GWM TANK 500 in the Middle East, following successful launches in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain. On September 15th, the brand made its debut in Iraq, marking the fifth stop in its Middle East expansion.

Moreover, both the GWM TANK 300 and 500 models successfully entered the Southeast Asian market with high-end offerings. As of now, the GWM TANK brand has produced 300,000 units. This rapid expansion significantly increases the brand's global presence and visibility.

Sales are inseparable from the demands of GWM TANK brand for its own research and development. Adhering to global research and development standards, it is designed according to the criteria such as Global NCAP five-star and North American IIHS GOOD ratings and has established a comprehensive safety development system to ensure maximum safety for consumers.

With the support of Hi4-T technology, GWM TANK reshapes off-roading and initiates a new energy journey. The hybrid configuration, primarily powered by gasoline with electric assistance, ensures stable power output. The ability to adjust energy management strategies based on off-road requirements, and road condition predictions allows real-time the vehicle to better meet users' everyday driving needs.

Under the hood of the GWM TANK, the TANK Platform showcases a versatile, intelligently modular design that seamlessly integrates robust power, intelligent off-road capabilities, and unwavering reliability. Boasting features such as automatic terrain recognition, off-road expert mode, and a multitude of driving modes, including all-terrain driving, it is ideally suited for diverse off-road scenarios.

The GWM TANK has garnered significant popularity in the Middle East, a region known for its off-road enthusiasts. In a highly competitive automotive landscape, the GWM TANK stands out for its formidable powertrain and exceptional off-road prowess. In Australia, the TANK 300 earned a prestigious 5-star ANCAP safety rating, underscoring its structural integrity and safety features.

The GWM TANK represents the epitome of high-end products and a steadfast commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. With new energy technology, GWM is reshaping the off-road industry by seamlessly blending eco-friendliness and exceptional performance, offering a sustainable choice for drivers worldwide. The heart of GWM brand vision is a fusion of quality and sustainability, aligning perfectly with global demands. Looking ahead, GWM is set to introduce even more models to cater to the evolving needs of the global market.

