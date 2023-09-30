Frozen Bakery Products Market 2023-2028 | Size, Growth Analysis, Industry Trends And Forecast Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Frozen Bakery Products

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global frozen bakery products market share, size, trends, and Report forecasts.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- How Big Is the Frozen Bakery Products Market?

The global frozen bakery products market size reached US$ 29.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

What is Frozen Bakery Products?

Frozen bakery products refer to pre-baked or partially baked goods that undergo preservation at low temperatures, ensuring extended shelf life and convenience. This category encompasses a wide array of items, including bread, pastries, cakes, muffins, and doughnuts. Comprising ingredients such as flour, sugar, eggs, and fats, along with additives and preservatives, these products maintain their quality throughout the freeze-thaw cycle. These frozen bakery items are indispensable to a range of businesses, including cafes, restaurants, and convenience stores, as they enable efficient inventory management, reduction in storage costs, and minimization of waste. The increasing worldwide demand for these products can be attributed to their convenience and availability across a diverse spectrum.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The increasing demand for convenient food items due to the fast-paced lifestyles and urbanization, along with the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry, is a key driver fueling market growth. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing a variety of product variants in response to the growing awareness of diverse dietary needs. Additionally, advancements in freezing technologies are improving the quality and shelf life of frozen bakery products, positively impacting overall sales. Furthermore, the expansion of retail channels, particularly online platforms that provide a broad selection and the convenience of home delivery, is enhancing accessibility and reinforcing market growth.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

.Bread and Rolls

.Cakes and Pastries

.Cookies and Biscuits

.Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Artisan Baker

.Retail

.Catering

.Online Channel

Breakup by End User:

.Retail

.Food Service Industry

.Food Processing Industry

Breakup by Region:

.North America

oUnited States

oCanada

.Asia-Pacific

oChina

oJapan

oIndia

oSouth Korea

oAustralia

oIndonesia

oOthers

.Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oUnited Kingdom

oItaly

oSpain

oRussia

oOthers

.Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oOthers

.Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods plc, Bridgford Foods Corporation, Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Europastry S.A., Flowers Foods, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, Lantmännen, TreeHouse Foods Inc. and Vandemoortele.

