Who Is Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, The Arrested Key Suspect In 1996 Tupac Shukar Murder Case?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A key suspect who prosecutors say ordered the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested on Friday and charged with murder in a long-awaited breakthrough in one of hip-hop's most enduring mysteries. The grand jury indicted Duane Keith“Keffe D\" Davis in the case.

Authorities described Davis as the \"shot caller\" of a hurried plot to avenge the beating of his nephew, Orlando Anderson, inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena by members of Shakur's entourage on the night of September 7, 1996.

Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Jason Johansson said,“He orchestrated the plan that was carried out to commit this crime.\"Who is Duane \"Keffe D\" Davis?1) Duane“Keffe D” Davis has long been known to investigators as one of four suspects identified early in the investigation. He isn't the accused gunman but was described as the group's ringleader by authorities Friday at a news conference and in court.2) Davis himself has admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir,“Compton Street Legend,” that he provided the gun used in the drive-by shooting.3) Davis was a leader of the South Side Compton Crips gang when he planned the killing of rapper Tupac Shukar, according to CBS News.

4) Davis grew up surrounded by his family. In 1980, his mother died from colon cancer when he was only 15 years old. Of 12 siblings, two brothers died - one from cancer and the other was shot in Compton.

5) The arrested suspect, in his memoir, said he was in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac and had slipped a gun into the back seat, from where he said the shots were fired.6) He implicated his nephew, Orlando“Baby Lane” Anderson, saying he was one of two people in the backseat. Anderson, a known rival of Shakur, had been involved in a casino brawl with the rapper shortly before the shooting.7) Authorities said that Davis' own public comments revived the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN30092023007365015876ID1107168681