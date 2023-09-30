PM Modi's Schedule: 6 Days, 8 Rallies Across 4 Poll-Bound States Starting Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for an election campaign across four states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.Starting from Saturday, he will embark on a tour that spans six days, during which he plans to conduct eight rallies and unveil multiple projects and public welfare initiatives.PM Modi's visit to ChhattisgarhPrime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, where he will participate in the closing event of two 'Parivartan Yatras' organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Also Read: 'Budget not necessity to make a change, if we focus on..': PM Modi launches Sankalp Saptaah. Top quotesAdditionally, he is expected to deliver a speech at the 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' rally at the Science College ground at approximately 2 pm, as confirmed by Arun Sao, the state BJP leader. Prime Minister Modi will also make a return visit to the state on October 3 to hold public meetings in Jagdalpur, located in the Bastar region.PM Modi's visit to TelanganaOn October 1, Prime Minister Modi is set to travel to Mahabubnagar district in Telangana, where he will inaugurate the commencement of several development initiatives valued at over ₹13,500 crore.Also Read: PM Modi to launch 'Sankalp Saptaah' today; aims to improve governance at block level. Details hereAs outlined in a government statement, these projects encompass significant areas such as transportation, including roads and railways, as well as petroleum and natural gas infrastructure, along with higher education. Additionally, the Prime Minister will remotely launch a train service via video conferencing.Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi will officially open five new structures at the University of Hyderabad, which include the School of Economics, School of Mathematics and Statistics, School of Management Studies, Lecture Hall Complex – III, and the Annexe of the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication.PM Modi will return to the state on October 3 for public meetings in Nizamabad district.PM Modi's visit to Madhya PradeshOn October 2, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled for a one-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, during which he plans to conduct two public meetings in Gwalior. Subsequently, on October 6, he will revisit the state to visit Jodhpur, an area known as a stronghold of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.Also Read: Ramesh Bidhuri remarks row: Danish Ali seeks 'suitable punishment' for BJP MP from PM Modi, puts forth 4 demandsAdditionally, it has been reported that he will travel to Jabalpur and Jagdalpur to host public gatherings.PM Modi's visit to RajasthanAccording to reports, Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Rajasthan, which is governed by the Congress party, on October 2. During his visit, he is scheduled to host a public rally in Chittorgarh.

