People’S Choice Country Awards Winners 2023: Jelly Roll And Morgan Wallen Win Big (Full List)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday night (Sept. 28), the first People's Choice Country Awards were held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. With 11 nominations, Morgan Wallen topped all candidates, but it was Jelly Roll who emerged as the night's apparent winner, taking home six medals at the first awards presentation, including male artist of the year and New Artist of the year. Of course, Wallen also had a successful night, taking home the top prize of people's artist among three overall winners. That matches him with Lainey Wilson, who was on present to take her three trophies, and P!nk and Chris Stapleton, who each received two.

The complete list of Billboard's winners may be seen below:

The People's Artist of 2023

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan

The Male Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

HARDY

WINNER: Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

The Female Artist of 2023

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Elle King

Kelsea Ballerini

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

The Group/Duo of 2023

Brothers Osborne

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Lady A

Little Big Town

Maddie & Tae

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The War and Treaty

The New Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Corey Kent

ERNEST

Ingrid Andress

WINNER: Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Priscilla Block

Zach Bryan

The Album of 2023

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Different Man – Kane Brown

Gettin' Old – Luke Combs

WINNER: One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen

Religiously. The Album. – Bailey Zimmerman

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

The Mockingbird & THE CROW – HARDY

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

The Song of 2023

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak

“Love You Anyway” – Luke Combs; Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher

WINNER:“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll; Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney; Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown; Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman

“Thinkin' Bout Me” – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

The Collaboration Song of 2023

“Beer With My Friends” – Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion; Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter

“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak

“red” – HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice

WINNER:“Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown; Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

“We Don't Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good

“You, Me, and Whiskey” – Justin Moore, Priscilla Block; Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor

The Crossover Song of 2023

“Dawns” – Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers; Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan

WINNER:“Just Say I'm Sorry” – P!nk, Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton

“Life Goes On” – Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs; Songwriter: Ed Sheeran

“Seasons” – Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton; Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay

“Texas” – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris; Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren“Oak” Felder

“That's Not How This Works” – Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay; Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers

“UNHEALTHY” – Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain; Songwriters: Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough

“Wasted” – Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel; Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz

The Music Video of 2023

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

“Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen

WINNER:“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“Where We Started” – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry

“You Proof” – Morgan Wallen

The Concert Tour of 2023

Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour

Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour

Luke Combs World Tour

WINNER: Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time World Tour

Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour

Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

The Social Country Star of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

WINNER: Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain