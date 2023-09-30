Atlee Completes 10 Years In Film Industry, Thanks Shah Rukh Khan For 'Jawan'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian film director and screenwriter Atlee, known as one of the most skilled South Indian directors completed his ten years into the film industry. The director has made films such as

Theri, Mersal, Bigil

and

made his Bollywood debut this year with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi. He took to his Instagram to express his gratitude and shared posters of some of his directed films. The highlight of the post was when he specifically thanked Shah Rukh Khan and South actor Vijay for propelling his career to new heights.



Atlee's post

Sharing the post, the 37-year-old director wrote, "10 years into the film industry and it's nothing short of a dream. Thanks to everyone who stood by me;

@priyaatlee , my family, my friends, well wishers, press, tv channels and last but not the least my audience & fans . My mentor

@shanmughamshankar

sir."

He also tagged and thanked several actors, directors,

technicians, music directors, and his team

for all the support.







Atlee's direction career

Atlee started his career at the age of 19 when he worked as an assistant director for S. Shankar's films Enthiran (2010) and Nanban (2012), an adaptation of the Hindi film 3 Idiots.

He made his directorial debut with the Fox Star Studios film Raja Rani

in 2013, for which he received the Vijay Award for Best Debut Director and the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Dialogue Writer.

His films Theri,

Mersal, and Bigil all of which starred Vijay and were economically and critically successful. In 2023, he later made his Bollywood debut as directed in the film Jawan

which starred Shah Rukh Khan. The film became his highest-grossing film and in just 22 days grossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office collection.



Here's congratulating Atlee on this success and wishing him good luck with his upcoming projects.

