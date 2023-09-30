MS Dhoni - An Untold Story Clocks 7 Years To Its Release; Disha Patani Gets Emotional

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Disha Patani is undeniably one of the most beautiful actresses in Indian cinema, and she has never failed to impress fans! The actress, who has proven her calibre with performances in films such as Malang, Baaghi 2, and many more, has successfully completed seven years!

Disha, who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2016-released film 'MS Dhoni: An Untold Story' alongside Late Sushant Singh Rajput has etched her place among the audience's hearts right from the first film itself, where her innocence and composed performance garnered a good fan following from audiences of all walks of life.



Expressing gratitude for the same occasion, Disha says, "Six years have passed since 'MS Dhoni,' and I feel extremely grateful for everyone who has supported me on this journey. I would like to thank everyone for the love I've received for my portrayal of Priyanka, and I appreciate all of you who have never stopped showering me with immense love, especially my butterflies!! And, as they say, 'Firsts are always special', this film will always hold a special place in my heart.”



Furthermore, Disha Patani's dedication to fitness and her stunning appearances in various magazines and fitness campaigns have inspired countless individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles. Disha's fan following extends beyond India's borders, with a global audience appreciating her beauty and talent. She has become a fashion icon, with fans waiting eagerly to replicate her style and fitness routines!

On the work front, after recently receiving immense love for her directorial debut song, 'Kyu Karu Fikar', she will be next seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Kanguva'.



