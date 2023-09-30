ODI World Cup 2023: India Vs England Warm-Up Match; Team News, Pitch Conditions And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India is gearing up for their third title chase, commencing on September 30 with a warm-up match against reigning champions, England (ENG), at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Having recently clinched a three-match ODI series victory against Australia, the Men in Blue enter this contest with confidence, but certain issues need addressing. Their struggle against top-notch pace attacks, evident in the third ODI against Australia, raises concerns, and the spinners have posed challenges as well. Thus, the batsmen are in dire need of improvement.

Meanwhile, the bowlers will face pressure from England's aggressive style of play. The debate persists regarding the inclusion of Shardul Thakur or Mohammed Shami, and the impact of Ravichandran Ashwin against a formidable opponent will be closely monitored. In contrast, England boasts a squad brimming with match-winners.



Pitch conditions:

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is expected to provide a batting-friendly pitch, with pacers gaining an edge under evening conditions, favoring the team batting first in what is anticipated to be a high-scoring encounter. There is some dew expected in the latter half of the second innings, hence the captain who wins the toss will choose to bowl first.

Where to watch?

Fans can tune in to Star Sports Network, the Disney+ Hotstar app, or website. With a head-to-head record of 57 wins for India, 44 for England, 2 tied matches, and 3 with no results out of a total of 106 encounters, the stage is set for an exciting clash between these two cricketing powerhouses.

India Squad:

Leading the charge is Rohit Sharma as the captain, accompanied by a formidable lineup that includes Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

England Squad:

Jos Buttler will lead the side, with a talented roster featuring Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow as the wicketkeeper, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes.

Players to watch out for:

Shubman Gill (India):

Young sensation Shubman Gill is currently in red-hot form in ODI cricket, maintaining momentum as the highest run-scorer in the 2023 calendar year. He was also named Player of the Series against Australia, showcasing his outstanding skills. All eyes will be on Gill as he looks to replicate his success against England.

Mark Wood (England):

The experienced speedster, Mark Wood, has been a constant thorn in India's side with his blistering pace. As the two teams face off once more, Wood aims to maintain his dominance. With 71 wickets in 59 ODI appearances for the national team, his ability to trouble the opposition remains a key asset for England.

Also Read:

ODI World Cup 2023: Sehwag offers advice to India; reveals Dhoni's one-liner in 2011 to handle pressure