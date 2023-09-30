Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Expecting Second Child? Here's What We Know

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Cricketer Virat Kohli are said to be expecting their second child. According to sources the actress is in her second trimester.

