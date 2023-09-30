Man Shoots Mother And Sisters To Death In Domestic Violence Incident

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)







Law enforcement has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident.

By TNN Editor - September 30, 2023





In a tragic incident in Mardan, a man fatally shot his mother and two young sisters, allegedly due to domestic violence, before fleeing the scene.

The horrifying incident was reported by Irfan, the wife of Farrukh Ambareen, a resident of Mayar Seri in Mardan. She informed the police staff at the District Headquarters Hospital about the grim discovery.

According to Irfan, her mother-in-law, Farhat (widow of Abdul Rahim), and her sisters-in-law, 27-year-old Sana and 24-year-old Zainab (known as Zebi), were found lifeless inside their home in Officer Colony, Mardan.

Irfan provided a harrowing account to the police, stating that her brother-in-law, Jawad, had allegedly committed the heinous act, taking the lives of his mother and sisters in the context of domestic violence. Upon receiving the distressing report, a rescue medical team promptly arrived at the scene and transported the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Acting swiftly, the Police Station City staff registered a case against the accused, Jawad, based on Ambareen' s="" report.="" The="" case="" pertains="" to="" the="" triple="" murder="" of="" his="" mother="" and="" two="" sisters.="" Law="" enforcement="" has="" initiated="" a="" comprehensive="" investigation="" into="" the="" tragic="" />

