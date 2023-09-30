Oil Prices Decrease In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF
basis in the Italian port of Augusta on September 29 decreased by
$1.6 and amounted to $100.11 per barrel, Azernews reports with reference to the source from the country's oil and gas
market.
The price of Azeri Light on FOB basis in the Turkish
port of Ceyhan decreased by $1.59 to $99.11 per barrel.
Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian
Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the
Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from
the port equaled $82.27 per barrel, down by $1.5 as compared to the
previous price.
The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in
the North Sea, fell by $1.44 compared to the previous price and
made up $96.33 per barrel on September 29.
MENAFN30092023000195011045ID1107168580
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.