Two Russian Missile Ships With 14 Kalibrs On Board Combat Ready In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 a.m., September 30, 2023, a total of 13 Russian warships were spotted in the Black Sea. Two of them were Kalibr-type missile carriers with a total volley of up to 14 cruise missiles.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Additionally, one Russian warship is remaining on combat duty in the Sea of Azov and one in the Mediterranean Sea. Both of them are not missile carriers.

A reminder that, on September 29, 2023, three Russian missile ships were spotted in the Black Sea with a total volley of 24 Kalibr-type cruise missiles.