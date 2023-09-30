Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy 30 Shahed Attack Drones In South Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 30 Shahed-131/136 attack drones in southern Ukraine on the night of September 29 to 30.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Last night, the enemy carried out another drone attack on the country. Shahed-131/136 drones were launched from Cape Chauda mainly at the southern regions.

"Thirty attack drones were destroyed in our area of responsibility by air defense forces: 20 – in Vinnytsia region, 6 – in Odesa region, 4 – in Mykolaiv region," the post reads.

A powerful fire broke out following a strike on an infrastructure facility in the Kalynivka community. In order to protect the civilian population from the spread of the fire, the local authorities promptly carried out preparatory measures for evacuation. But since the fire was contained, there is no need to evacuate the population, the report said.

There were no reports of casualties.

Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia earlier warned that a number of trains were being delayed due to an overnight air attack carried out by Russian troops.