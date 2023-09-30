Injured Palestinian Dies -- Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian who received injuries with Israeli troops' bullets on Friday passed away today (Saturday), the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Mohammad Rummanah, who was shot and wounded near an Israeli settlement in Al-Bireh, succumbed to his injuries today, the ministry said in a statement, adding that another Palestinian was slightly wounded with the occupation troops' shooting.

The mainstream Palestinian movement Fatah said in a statement that Rummanah and the other young man were in a vehicle when the occupation forces opened fire at the pair.

Israel claimed that the couple had tossed Molotov cocktails at the troops. (end)

