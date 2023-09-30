Michael Borges Joins Intercontinental Doha Beach And Spa As Hotel Manager

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Michael Borges joins InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa as Hotel Manager. He will be overseeing the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa and InterContinental Doha Residences' day-to-day operations as he leads its commercial and strategic initiatives in his new role.

Bringing over 19 years of robust commercial and operational experience in the hotel industry to Doha, Michael is a seasoned hotelier who has held various leadership roles across multiple disciplines.

He joins the team from the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Dubai Festival City cluster (InterContinental Dubai Festival City, InterContinental Residence Suites Dubai Festival City, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, and Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City), where he was first Director of Sales & Marketing before he earned the distinction of becoming the Executive Assistant Manager (EAM).

His expertise in driving revenue for one of IHG's top global clusters displayed his expanded role in hotel operations, major project planning, and execution. During his time with the IHG Cluster, Michael managed 17 outlets, a 4250sqm Event Centre, and the Festival Arena, Dubai's most dynamic conference and events space, spanning an impressive 7,200sqm. Michael also championed the MEA regional IHG One Rewards enrollment strategies for 50 properties.

Prior to his roles in Dubai, Michael served as the Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing at InterContinental Malta. During his two-year tenure, he infused the operation with energy and achieved significant commercial success. In Malta, Michael was responsible for the InterContinental Hotel, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Malta, and IACC – Congress Centre, which boasts 31 meeting spaces totalling 9,000sqm.

Michael's extensive commercial experience and leadership also includes positions in Area Sales & Marketing and Conference & Events Management at Waldorf Astoria, Hilton, The Romanos - Starwood Hotels & Resorts, and the Westin Resort in Greece. Michael's journey with IHG began in 2015 at InterContinental Budapest in Hungary.

“I am proud to join the passionate team at the iconic InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa. My focus will be on continuing to maintain and enhance the service excellence and standards that the property is known for, and to continue delivering exceptional guest experience,” said Borges.“I look forward to working with the team, expanding our experiential offerings, and taking part in exciting new opportunities as Qatar focuses on growing its tourism industry.”

A Portuguese national, Michael obtained his degree in Marketing & Hospitality Management in 2001 and embarked on his professional journey in France. In his spare time, Michael enjoys travelling the world and spending quality time with his family.