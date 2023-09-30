Qatar To Host LCOY As Part Of COP28 Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ayeni Olusegun | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar will host the Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) for the first time in Qatar from October 5-6 as part of pre-event conferences for the COP28 summit in Dubai later this year.

LCOY is an event under the umbrella of YOUNGO, the official youth constituency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The event creates a space to boost youth climate action locally and create input into international conferences. It is a national version of the International Conference of Youth (COY), which takes place before the Conference of Parties (COP), the annual UN-Climate Change Conference.

In statements to The Peninsula, the organising committee said,“We will have a high-level opening by the participation of Excellencies and ambassadors and ministers. We have now opened a call for applications for participants or delegates between 15 and 35 years to register and attend the event.”

“We have excellent panels for two days and workshops on both days so that people can understand and discuss climate change issues. We have workshops on green skills, recycling, food waste, and several activities lined up,” the statement added.

The LCOY, held in partnership with Msheireb Museums, the US Embassy, Generation Amazing, Unesco and Unicef, would include panels, high-level discussions, youth-led talks and workshops. Organisers expect more than 100 young people attending – with applications still open for schools and universities, students and community members to apply to attend the event.

The theme for the conference would revolve around climate policies and governance, green economy and jobs, local communities and action, climate innovation and zero waste.

At LCOY Qatar 2023, the youth will examine and highlight the solutions and systemic changes needed to adequately address climate change and ensure we reach the Paris Agreement commitments for a green and environmentally sustainable future for all. LCOY 2023 will cultivate climate-conscious Citizens and Residents in Qatar.

Qatar youth are primed to lead the much-needed transformations of the economy and society in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV) and its enabling strategies, notably the Qatar Environment and Climate Change Strategy (QNE) and the National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP). Key work streams include formulating green growth pathways, climate change adaptation, circular economy, knowledge sharing, capacity development, etc.