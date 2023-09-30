Qatar University To Host Global Conference On Entrepreneurship For Sustainability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) will host the sixth international conference on 'Entrepreneurship for Sustainability & Impact' (ESI) from October 17 to 19, the University has announced. The conference would be held under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, with the theme - 'Tackling Grand Challenges for a Sustainable Future.'

Through this conference, QU aims to enhance research cooperation, exchange experiences on entrepreneurship and innovation practices, and develop policies that address economic, social and environmental challenges. The conference will explore practical strategies that organisations can employ to address critical issues, such as climate change, food and water scarcity, social inequality, and energy instability. Organisers invite submissions that explore this theme both theoretically and through real-world case studies and are keen to receive contributions that shed light on how organizations are integrating sustainability into their operations, aligning with the principle of meeting current needs without compromising the prospects of future generations.

Dean of the College of Business and Economics, Prof. Rana Sobh, said,“Entrepreneurship plays a key role in bringing about positive change in societies and in addressing the most important challenges facing humanity, including climate change, lack of sustainability of resources, social inequality, and economic instability. That's why we need entrepreneurs who don't just aim for profit but derive their entrepreneurial ideas from their desire to find solutions and leave a positive impact on their communities.”

Prof Sobh also noted the about the college's organisation of MENA Business Schools Alliance for Sustainability, which plans to include business schools in the MENA region, noting the importance of the alliance and its impact on the future of business in the region.

Director of QU's Centre for Entrepreneurship and Organisational Excellence and the conference chair, Prof. Said Elbanna, noted that the conference will include more than 220 research papers presented by researchers from 50 countries, with 27% from Qatar. He added that the conference will feature four panel discussions for industry leaders and four training sessions for PhD students.

Executive Vice President Strategy & Business Development at QNB, Najla Ibrahim Al Mutawa, said,“We are delighted to be present today as the Platinum Sponsor of the Sixth International Conference on Entrepreneurship for Sustainability and Impact, one of the most important conferences in the MENA region, which provides a bridge for researchers, policymakers and academics alike.”

“Through this sponsorship, QNB Group aspires to have a positive imprint in all forums that provide networking opportunities for researchers to share their experiences and collaborate to address major problems and challenges for a sustainable future, in line with the most important pillars of the Group's sustainability projects, which are to contribute to building a better society and ambition to implement environmental sustainability,” she added.

Head of Business Development, Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB), Khalid Al Shaibei, also sponsors of the conference said that sustainable finance, responsible banking, governance, compliance and risk management, people empowerment and workforce development, and positive impacts on society to achieve sustainable growth are among QIIB's strategic priorities.

The conference promises to host lively discussions on a range of topics, including but not limited to: Climate Change, Food and Water Scarcity, Social Inequality, Energy Insecurity, Climate Mitigation, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) & Net-Zero, Digitization & Disruption, Social Entrepreneurship, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, Sustainability Pedagogy, Sustainable Investment and Crisis Resilience.