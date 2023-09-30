Expo 2023 Doha Organising Committee Makes School Visits To Introduce Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), the organising committee for the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha organised school visits to make a number of lectures for students around the exhibition that Doha will host next week and introduce them to the most prominent activities of the exhibition.

This is part of the school participation programme in the Expo, which is considered an important episode of a series of programmes designed to embrace future generations on a journey of inspiring experiences filled with science and the passion for discovery.

In this regard, Expo 2023 Doha director of programmes management Lolwa Al Mohannadi said that through the programme dedicated to schools, they seek to cover all Qatar's schools and reach the largest segment of students, as they are the seeds that will blossom with the values of innovation, inspiration, growth, cooperation, and diversity, which are the values on which the Expo 2023 Doha is built.

She added that there are many activities and events prepared specifically for school students, as the exhibition pays great attention to students, indicating that the programme of events will include a number of interactive workshops and awareness sessions presented by specialists in various fields of modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability in a smooth manner that contributes to expanding students' awareness.

The Expo 2023 Doha director of programmes management indicated that the school visits programme aims to introduce the themes and objectives of this exhibition, noting that the programme seeks to inspire students and expand their knowledge in the fields of science, arts, technology, and sustainability.

Horticultural Expo 2023 embodies the principles of the Qatar National Vision 2030, which places environmental management and sustainable development at the top of the list of goals and priorities.

It also aims to create a meeting point between people and ideas to accelerate the pace of innovation, creativity, research, and scientific progress in the fields of modern agriculture to produce safe and sustainable food that is affordable for the world's growing population while reducing climate impact.

The“Green Desert, Better Environment” aims to inspire and inform guests and the international community about innovative solutions to mitigate desertification, as well as adopting agriculture as one of the most important sustainable solutions to confront water scarcity problems, overcome energy challenges, and achieve food security. The exhibition also presents Innovative models of modern agriculture and technology to enhance environmental awareness.