Global Wellness Summit To Discuss Arabic, Islamic Medicine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 17th Global Wellness Summit, scheduled to take place from November 6 to 9 at Msheireb Downtown Doha, will delve into the topic of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM).

Among the esteemed speakers at this summit is Dr. Bibi Ayesha Lockhat, a TAIM specialist from Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som.

Dr. Lockhat shed light on the essence of TAIM, describing it as a traditional holistic healing system practiced under the guidance of TAIM specialists and their medical team.

She stressed the historical significance of holistic healing, tracing its roots to ancient times and its prevalence across the Middle East. In particular, she highlighted the use of the Canon of Medicine, an ancient medical text that serves as a cornerstone of TAIM practices.

“TAIM is a holistic healing system recorded in The Canon of Medicine, a medical encyclopedia written in 1025 by the Persian physician-philosopher Ibn Sina, whose writings influenced schools of medicine for centuries. It includes the use of medicinal herbs, and therapies such as Hijama cupping. The revival of this knowledge, reinterpreted for the 21st century, is a pioneering approach to reclaiming cultural heritage and redefining wellness.”

Dr. Lockhat explained their approach, begins with a personalised consultation to determine an individual's unique constitution. Based on this assessment, a tailored lifestyle recommendation programme is crafted, considering six crucial lifestyle factors. This programme serves as a roadmap for guests on their journey toward enhanced health and wellbeing.

“We're reviving that holistic healing system in Zulal and what we do is we do a consultation whereby we find out your unique constitution, and from that, we plan what we called the lifestyle recommendation programme for you, and that is based on six lifestyles factors and we guide you through this journey and it's really much a unique approach to your health and wellbeing,” she told The Peninsula. These factors include fitness, physiotherapy, spa treatments, holistic health, aesthetic beauty, and nutrition.

Meanwhile, she also talked about the Zulal Discovery, a section of the resort welcoming guests of all ages, places a strong emphasis on family wellness.

The resort offers interactive experiences designed to foster family bonding and encourage exploration of healthy living. Children engage in age-appropriate activities, ranging from outdoor adventures to arts, crafts, sports, and games. Meanwhile, parents have the opportunity to indulge in rejuvenating massages and relaxation within the resort's hydrothermal facilities.

Moreover, Dr. Lockhat revealed that the minimum duration for the wellness packages at Zulal ranges from three nights to longer stays of five, seven, or even 14 nights. Extensive research suggests that a minimum of 14 nights is required to yield effective results from their holistic approach to wellness, she said.

One of the central tenets of TAIM is the lifestyle factor of mental movement and rest. Dr. Lockhat emphasised that their approach takes into account not only physical health but also mental wellbeing and emotional balance. The holistic philosophy encompasses mind, body, soul, and spirit, ensuring a comprehensive focus on all facets of an individual's life.“When we say that it's really much a holistic approach, you just don't come to Zulal for a physical checkup.”

“We really focus on mind, body, soul and spirit, so you'll get that full emphasis on all aspects of your life especially on the TAIM aspect.”