Qatar Airways Cargo Introduces Two New Destinations In China

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Cargo, the leading air cargo carrier, announced its latest strategic move in the Chinese market by introducing two new destinations - Chengdu (TFU) and Chongqing (CKG).

Qatar Airways Cargo has commenced belly hold flights to Chengdu (TFU) and Chongqing (CKG) starting September 23 and 25 respectively.

Both these destinations, served three times a week by Airbus A330-300 aircraft will further enhance Qatar Airways Cargo's global network. These strategic additions will play a crucial role in facilitating international trade, bridging China with the rest of the world.

Elisabeth Oudkerk, SVP Cargo Sales and Network Planning said:“Qatar Airways Cargo has been serving the Chinese market since October 2003, when it first started belly hold flights to Shanghai. We are pleased to expand our network in Mainland China with these new destinations and offer our customers direct belly hold capacity for their imports and exports out of these key markets.”

Qatar Airways Cargo already serves several destinations in Mainland China, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Zhengzhou offering a combined weekly cargo capacity of more than 2,700 tonnes each way including the newly introduced destinations.

Both Chongqing and Chengdu stations will primarily operate as export-oriented markets, jointly providing a weekly capacity of 84 tonnes each way. Exports will predominantly consist of vulnerable/tech cargo while imports will encompass general cargo, fish and seafood, and perishables.

This expansion perfectly aligns with Qatar Airways Cargo's ongoing commitment to expanding its global footprint and delivering dependable and efficient cargo solutions to its valued customers. The airline's customers can book cargo online with ease, convenience and reliability using its state-of-the-art Digital Lounge platform or other connected marketplaces that provide its customers access to capacity.