Studio 5/6, Unesco Launch Initiative To Inspire Qatar's Young Innovators

Doha, Qatar: Studio 5/6, a digital fabrication laboratory affiliated with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and Unesco have jointly launched a new initiative titled“DIY Green Automated Machine” to utilise technology in fostering creativity and innovation among Qatari youth.

The initiative reiterates Studio 5/6 and Unesco's shared commitment to accelerate technological advancement and sustainable development in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Studio 5/6 and Unesco invited all young Qatari innovators aged 11 to 14 to participate in a transformative journey where young talents were mobilised and offered a unique opportunity to excel. The initiative aimed to design and develop an open-source technological idea that meets one of the SDGs, goal 9, which focuses on industry, innovation, and infrastructure. Participants were also given the opportunity to build an automated eco-friendly machine to promote sustainable environmental practices.

This initiative sparked tremendous interest and engagement among young innovators. The collaborative effort between Studio 5/6 and Unesco was concluded with a hackathon held on 20-23 September. During the event, the selected participants received hands-on assistance from a dedicated team of experts from Studio 5/6. The hackathon gave young innovators an excellent opportunity to showcase their innovative projects and compete, demonstrating their skills and competencies.

Commenting on the initiative, Duha Al Buhendi, Director of the Digital Society and Digital Competencies Department at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Qatar, said,“The collaboration between Studio 5/6 and Unesco aimed to empower the young minds to create a culture of innovation and creativity. We are confident that this initiative did not only grant a space for young innovators to share their ideas but also urged them to employ technology to make a positive impact on our society.”

Established by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Studio 5/6 seeks to nurture the children and youth in the State of Qatar by enhancing their scientific skills in the digital age. It offers cutting-edge technologies and practical experiences that bolster problem-solving skills, critical thinking, creativity, and innovation.

The partnership between Studio 5/6 and Unesco stands as a testament to both parties' commitment to promoting innovative spirit, technological advancement, and sustainable development.