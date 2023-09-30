ISA Conducts Automation Conference, EMEA Leaders Meet In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: International Society of Automation (ISA) Qatar section conducted ISA Automation Conference 2023 and Automation leaders Meet of Europe, Middle East and Africa region first time in Doha on 25, 26 & 27 September at Radisson Blu Hotel.

ISA being a leading, Global and Technical organization, setting the exclusive Engineering Standards for Automation of various industries by helping over 50,000 worldwide members and other 300,000 automation professionals, develops Industry Standards, certifies Industry professionals, provides education and training, publishes books and technical articles and hosts Conferences and Exhibitions for automation professionals worldwide. The Automation Conference was inaugurated by Nasser Jeham Al Kuwari , Former CEO, QChem and Former Director QAFAC as Chief Guest in presence of Guest of Honours ISA Society President Marty Bince and ISA Vice President EMEA region Soloman Al Madi and other dignitaries . Total 11 industry experts presented their papers on Digitalization in oil and gas industry.

ISA Qatar Section President Nilangshu Dey welcomed all dignitaries and delegates to the Conference and highlighted the achievements of ISA Qatar Section during the last two decades. Dey also focussed about the awareness of new upcoming technology towards digitalization in the Qatar based Industries.

ISA President Marty Bince addressed the audience presenting“Cybersecurity at ISA what's new , now and next” .

The Chief Guest Highlighted the initiativeness taken by ISA Qatar Section in developing automation professionals of Qatar towards bringing of new technology in their industry and in developing their leadership role.

During the inaugural ceremony, ISA has given the“ Excellence in Professional Leadership Award for the year 2023” to Abdulsalam Al Yafei, Engineering Group Manager QATALUM due to his outstanding contributions to the industries in Qatar since last 28 years . Automation industry leaders of various countries as England, Ireland, Spain, Canada, USA, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, India and Pakistan attended the Conference.

Further a large number of Automation professionals from various Oil and Gas Companies of Qatar as QatarEnergy, Qatar Gas , ORYX GTL, Dolphin Energy, QAFCO, QChem, QAPCO, Qatalum, Qatar Steel, North Oil Company etc along with Saudi Aramco , PDO and ADNOC has participated in the conference . The Table Top Exhibitions of the Control system vendors was inaugurated by Nasser Al Kuwari and ISA President Marty Bince.