Kitchen Appliances Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast 2023-2028

UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Kitchen Appliances Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global kitchen appliances market share. The global kitchen appliances market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.18% during 2023-2028.

Kitchen appliances are tools and equipment designed to streamline various kitchen tasks. They function using electricity or gas and are primarily employed for cooking, storage, and cleaning activities in the kitchen. These appliances come in a diverse range of options, encompassing different colors, materials, styles, sizes, and mechanisms. Among the various kitchen appliances available are ovens, refrigerators, stoves, blenders, dishwashers, and more, all aimed at helping users save time, money, and energy during their cooking endeavors.

Kitchen Appliances Market Trends and Drivers:

The kitchen appliances market is experiencing significant growth primarily due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced and modern devices that enhance the efficiency and convenience of cooking and food storage. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on health, particularly among millennials, is driving the adoption of healthier eating and cooking practices, contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the rising use of smart kitchen appliances that can connect to wireless, internet, or Bluetooth devices and be controlled remotely via smartphones is another major growth driver. Moreover, there is a growing need for appliances that enable oil-free cooking and the preservation of heat-sensitive nutrients, further boosting the global market. In addition to this, leading manufacturers are addressing high electricity consumption concerns by introducing modular and energy-efficient kitchen equipment, such as speed cooking ovens, induction cooktops, and warming drawers, complete with energy-rating labels. Furthermore, the expanding e-commerce sector, improving living standards, and the development of Wi-Fi connected models are expected to fuel the kitchen appliances market in the upcoming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Refrigerators

Microwave Owens

Induction Stoves

Dishwasher

Water Purifiers

Others

Market Breakup by Structure:

Built-In

Free Stand

Market Breakup by Fuel Type:

Cooking Gas

Electricity

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Departmental Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Whirlpool Corporation

AB Electrolux

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics

Winia Daewoo Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Haier Group Corporation

BSH Hausgerte GmbH

Miele Cie. KG

Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

