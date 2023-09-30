Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global hybrid electric vehicle market size reached 7.6 Million Units in 2022.

UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global hybrid electric vehicle market share. The global hybrid electric vehicle market size reached 7.6 Million Units in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 40.4 Million Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4% during 2023-2028.

A hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is a type of car that combines both an internal combustion engine, typically running on gasoline, and an electric motor to propel itself. This innovative technology offers improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions when compared to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Within a hybrid electric vehicle, the internal combustion engine collaborates with an electric motor and a battery pack. In specific driving situations, like low-speed urban travel or maintaining a constant speed, the vehicle can function solely on electric power, resulting in no emissions from the tailpipe. When more power is required, such as during acceleration or high-speed driving, the internal combustion engine engages to provide the necessary propulsion.

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing awareness of environmental concerns, especially related to air pollution and climate change, has prompted both consumers and governments to seek cleaner transportation alternatives. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), known for their reduced emissions and enhanced fuel efficiency, are increasingly considered a more eco-friendly choice compared to traditional vehicles. Moreover, HEVs provide improved fuel efficiency, translating to cost savings for consumers. With the ongoing fluctuations in fuel prices, the potential for reduced fuel consumption serves as a compelling incentive for prospective buyers. Furthermore, as HEV technology continues to mature, consumer acceptance and demand are on the upswing. People are increasingly opting for HEVs due to their reputation for reliability, performance, and environmentally friendly features. Additionally, ongoing advancements in battery technology have enhanced the performance and affordability of HEVs. Notably, lithium-ion batteries have become more efficient and cost-effective, rendering HEVs a more practical choice for consumers.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd.

Full Hybrids

Mild Hybrids

Plug-in Hybrids

Others

Series HEV

Parallel HEV

Combination HEV

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Others

Stored Electricity

On Board Electric Generator

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

