Fair Weather Forecast Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 30 (Petra) - Temperatures will drop slightly Saturday, and will return to their seasonal levels, as moderate weather will prevail almost countrywide, while it will be blazing in Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily report.According to the JMD update, the Kingdom will be affected Sunday by a humid and moderate air mass, as temperatures will drop again and a pleasant weather will prevail almost nationwide and relatively hot conditions will hit Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.On Monday, Temperatures will continue to drop slightly, with a possibility of light and scattered showers of rain in the Kingdom's northern areas.Also today, temperatures in Amman will hit 30 degree Celsius, sliding to 16 at night hours, while port city of Aqaba will see a scorching 38C, dipping to 24C during the night.