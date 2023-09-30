Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, decreased by $0.57 (0.57 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $100.59 per barrel.

The maximum price during the reporting period was $102.7 per barrel, and the minimum – $99.06 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $99.56 per barrel, which is $0.61 (0.61 percent) less than last week. The maximum price was $101.65 per barrel, and the minimum - $98.01 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $0.32 (0.39 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $82.38 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $84.47 per barrel, and the minimum – $80.34 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil increased by $0.4 (0.42 percent) and amounted to $95.91 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $97.92 per barrel, and the minimum – $93.4 per barrel.