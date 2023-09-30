Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 278,130

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 278,130 troops in Ukraine (+470 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and September 30, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,691 tanks (+4 over the past day), 8,984 armored fighting vehicles (+12), 6,447 artillery systems (+38), 796 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 537 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+1), 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 8,854 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+18), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,006 unmanned aerial vehicles (+15), 932 special equipment units (+2). A total of 1,529 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on September 29, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched 11 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters , and two strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.